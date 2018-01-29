NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar accepts award for Best Rap Album onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

What is it about hip-hop and rap music and Grammys?

9:53 AMThere’s much so much take away from the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Here are the most obvious elephants in the room.

Kendrick Lamar’s run continues. We said it before, but Lamar’s DAMN. good year has no end in sight. He started Sunday night’s Grammys off via one of the best (Dave Chapelle) intros in recent memory, brought out U2, and left Madison Square Garden last night with five Grammys — including rap album of the year and best rap/sung performance with Rihanna for their “Loyalty.” While it seems DAMN. the album has bumped Lamar up from rap superstar to Lamar the hip-hop pop culture kingpin, he once again lost out in the album of the year category — the third time that’s happened. And with a catalog that includes generation-defining records such as good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN., you’re left to wonder what, if anything, Compton, California’s, son has to do to, especially considering the massive goodwill DAMN. has produced. But with a nationwide tour on the horizon and the Black Panther soundtrack, serving as the Black Hippy album we never got, at least the start of 2018 is looking quite massive for hip-hop’s young legend.

Jay-Z and SZA shut out. They entered the night with a total of 13 nominations. And maybe that was a sign of bad luck off the rip. Both Jay-Z and SZA left Madison Square Garden without any hardware. Before the show, Jay again acknowledged his storied and infamous history with music’s biggest night. His groundbreaking 4:44 though wasn’t recognized in any category. Likewise, SZA, the most nominated woman of last night’s festivities, left empty-handed. It was a euphoric year for the first lady of TDE. Fueled by records such as “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott, and “The Weekend,” her debut project, Ctrl is a commercial and critical success. SZA did, however, give a rousing performance of her standout “Broken Clocks,” seemed to highlight a disappointing night. Remember last year, when Rihanna also failed to receive a Grammy after dropping the best album of that year and of her career thus far? And: Wildly “Despacito,” Khalid and Cardi B were shut out, too. A weird night for music’s biggest night.

All hail King Bruno. I said the album would be important well over a year ago. Turns out I was wrong. It was very important. “It’s like you started the wave a long time ago,” said Jeremy Reeves, one-fourth of The Stereotypes, the production creatives who helped write the now Grammy-winning “That’s What I like.” “And for some reason it’s still growing. But that’s the roar and it’s like, ‘Yo, Bruno really took it all the way there from the studio to the world. It’s a crazy feeling.” Simply put, Bruno Mars is a legend in real time — who walked away with six Grammys last night. While names like Lamar and Jay-Z absolutely deserved to win the night’s most coveted honor in album of the year, let’s not front like Bruno Mars didn’t release one of the most important albums of 2017, and did so only using nine songs. From “24K Magic” to the aforementioned “That’s What I Like” to even the updated “Finesse” with Cardi B, his music impacts nearly every corner of the population — and not in a corny way that comes off as if he’s trying too hard. He’ll have a Las Vegas residency in 10 years performing these very songs — and future hits.

Select Grammy winners:

Album of the Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars —WINNER

Record of the Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars —WINNER

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) — WINNER

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara — WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran — WINNER

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem — WINNER

“Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Best R&B Performance:

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars —WINNER

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino — WINNER

“What I’m Feelin’ ” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) —WINNER

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd —WINNER

Best R&B Album:

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars — WINNER

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance:

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar —WINNER

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna — WINNER

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) — WINNER

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album:

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist

“Dance Of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist — WINNER

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant — WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio

Rebirth — Billy Childs — WINNER

Project Freedom –Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book — Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is the Dream — Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley

Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band — WINNER

Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen and The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo

Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico — Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio — WINNER

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell

“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days” — Le’Andria

“My Life” — The Walls Group

“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans — WINNER

Best Gospel Album:

Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans — WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album:

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira — WINNER

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler

El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente — Residente — WINNER

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos — Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas — WINNER

Zapateando En El Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Albita — Albita

Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta — WINNER

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible — Diego El Cigala

Best American Roots Performance:

“Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes —WINNER

“Let My Mother Live” — Blind Boys of Alabama

“Arkansas Farmboy” — Glen Campbell

“Steer Your Way” — Leonard Cohen

“I Never Cared For You” — Alison Krauss

Best Reggae Album:

Chronology — Chronixx

Lost In Paradise — Common Kings

Wash House Ting — J Boog

Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley — WINNER

Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage

Best World Music Album:

Memoria de los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo

Para Mi — Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo — WINNER

Elwan — Tinariwen

Best Comedy Album:

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle — WINNER

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Album Notes:

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding) — WINNER

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

Best Remixed Recording:

“Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

“Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)” — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

“Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)” — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

“A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

“You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode) — WINNER

Best Music Video:

“Up All Night” — Beck

“Makeba” — Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best Music Film:

One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Long Strange Trip — (The Grateful Dead)

The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists) — WINNER

Soundbreaking — (Various Artists)

Two Trains Runnin’ — (Various Artists)