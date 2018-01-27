This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, “Get Out.” Jordan Peele’s thriller sensation “Get Out” crossed $100 million over the weekend, reaching that milestone in just 16 days. It’s a staggering result for a film that, though it cost less than $5 million to make, has become a cultural sensation.

We’re rooting for everybody black, of course

9:43 AMGet Out really does appear to be the movie of the year for 2017. It was nominated for best picture by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which announced the nominees Tuesday morning. Its director, Jordan Peele, was also nominated for best director and for best original screenplay. It’s the first horror film to be nominated in nearly 30 years, since Silence of the Lambs in 1992. That seems appropriate, no? The first thing I thought about after seeing Get Out was that George Washington’s dentures were made from the teeth of enslaved people. Body snatcher, indeed.

Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Get Out, also received a nomination for best actor. Denzel Washington was also nominated for best actor for Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Rachel Morrison, the cinematographer of Mudbound, made history as the first woman nominated for an Oscar in the category (she’s also the cinematographer for the upcoming Black Panther). Dee Rees and Virgil Williams were nominated for best adapted screenplay. Both Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) and Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) were nominated for best supporting actress.

Kobe Bryant was also nominated for best animated short film for Dear Basketball.

Overall, the academy veered toward the traditional, with multiple nominations for Dunkirk, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as was expected. Darkest Hour, the Winston Churchill film starring Gary Oldman, also got multiple nominations. Blade Runner 2049 also racked up a number of nominations in the technical categories.

Snubs

I would have liked to see Mudbound’s Jason Mitchell nominated for his role as Ronsel Jackson. But Mitchell, who was also luminous as Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, brings a depth and naturalism to all his roles — you can currently see it in The Chi, where he plays an aspiring chef named Brandon. It’s impossible to overlook his talent, and I suspect we’ll see recognition for it soon enough.

I do wonder whether Rees and the film itself would have cracked the directing and best picture categories had Mudbound been distributed by a traditional outlet like Fox Searchlight instead of Netflix, perhaps providing a head-to-head fight with Three Billboards. Mudbound was produced by Charles D. King, the former WME agent who left to found the production company Macro in 2015. Last year, King and Macro were in the running for Fences. (Keep his name in mind — you’re going to be hearing it again soon. King’s at Sundance supporting his newest film, Sorry to Bother You, which stars LaKeith Stanfield, who elevates everything he’s in, and Tessa Thompson.)

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th Academy Awards ceremony live on March 4 on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best animated feature film of the year

The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Achievement in cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Achievement in costume design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Achievement in directing

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Best documentary feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Faces Places, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island, Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Best documentary short subject

Edith+Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Achievement in film editing

Baby Driver, Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Best foreign language film of the year

A Fantastic Woman, Chile

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

“Mystery Of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me,” Coco

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best motion picture of the year

Call Me by Your Name, Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

Darkest Hour, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Dunkirk, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Get Out, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

Lady Bird, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

Phantom Thread, JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

The Post, Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Achievement in production design

Beauty and the Beast, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Best animated short film

Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Best live action short film

DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Achievement in sound editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Dunkirk, Richard King and Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Achievement in sound mixing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Achievement in visual effects

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh