O.J. Simpson says Colin Kaepernick ‘made a bad choice in attacking the flag’
The Juice leaves much of America with the choice of agreeing with Kaepernick or him
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson said he disagrees with Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem, calling the gesture "a bad choice in attacking the flag."
In an interview with The Buffalo News on Friday that ranged in topics from his playing career with the Buffalo Bills to his time at Lovelock Correctional Center and brain injuries, Simpson seemed most opinionated about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his 2016 protests.
While Simpson said he appreciated Kaepernick’s message against police brutality and racial inequality, he thinks the quarterback “made a mistake” in choosing the American flag and national anthem as his vessel.
“I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag,” Simpson said. “I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”
Simpson went on to say, leaving much of America with the choice of agreeing with Kaepernick or him, that he’s a “firm believer of doing what you think is right,” but — even after being accused of abusing his former wife (of which he was never charged), a gruesome double murder (of which he was acquitted), and robbing and kidnapping memorabilia dealers (of which he was convicted) — he “would always stand for the flag.”
In the rest of the interview, Simpson covered a variety of other topics.
On being the first running back in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season:
“From the moment that happened, I knew I was a part of football forever. I was the first guy to gain 2,000 yards and nobody could beat that, like being the first to hit 60 home runs or run the four-minute mile.”
On whether he would have voted for Donald Trump, whose wedding he attended in 1993, as president:
“Somebody asked me if I’d have voted for him. Probably not, but I only know two of my friends I’d vote to be president. Some of my best, best besties I would not vote to be president. That has no bearing on it, you know?”
On if he thinks he has chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a debilitating brain disease:
“Well, I don’t know. I feel all right. But I have days when I can’t … I lose words, and I can’t come up with a simple word. I can’t remember a phone number, so forget that.”
(Simpson believes longtime friend and man-who-was-willing-to-take-a-bullet-for-The-Juice-before-he-was-famous Al Cowlings may be affected: “I see [Cowlings] short-tempered now. A guy who has never been short-tempered. I see he’s struggling just a little bit.”)
On returning to the Bills someday, a team he played for between 1969-1977:
“I like the Buffalo Bills. So I will, the minute I can travel, request once or twice maybe next season to go to Buffalo, visit some friends, meet some of the boys. I thoroughly enjoy coming back. But it will not be through the Buffalo Bills.”
On his legacy as a football player:
“Anybody that saw me play will remember me as a football player. I like to think I played the game with a lot of passion and love. … I like to think I left a lot of those runs out there. I don’t think that once you see it, you’ll ever forget it.”
LeBron James unleashes vicious dunk on Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic
Nurkic joins a long list of others who entered The King’s airspace and lost
In the first quarter of Thursday's night's primetime showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trailblazers, LeBron James and Jusuf Nurkic met at the rim. It didn't end well for Nurkic.
LeBron with no regard for human life pic.twitter.com/sP9o7yJZcO
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 16, 2018
The dunk sent social channels into a tizzy — instantly taking over conversation that had been reserved for late-night March Madness games and Atlanta. As our own Martenzie Johnson pointed out, the folks at Nike must be thrilled as James had rolled out a new colorway for his LeBron 15s. (Related note: The dunk taking place in Portland, Oregon, not so far from Beaverton, where Nike’s worldwide headquarters is located, couldn’t have hurt either.)
LeBron unleashed that dunk almost to the minute the shoes he’s wearing were released to the public. Next level marketing
— Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) March 16, 2018
Whether the force of LeBron’s dunk had the power to allow him to singlehandedly enter Wakanda’s force field is a topic for another day. But one thing’s for certain. Nurkic just joined the illustrious company of Damon Jones, Tim Duncan, John Lucas III, James Johnson, Jason Terry, Ian Mahinmi and Ben McLemore — all who tried to enter The King’s airspace and found out the hard way that’s not exactly the best business decision.
Teddy Bridgewater’s long climb back continues in New York
Quarterback will compete with Josh McCown
Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the Big Apple.
The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who overcame a gruesome leg injury and grueling rehab to get back into the game, reached an agreement with the New York Jets on a one-year contract. He’s expected to compete with Josh McCown, who returned to the team he led last season on a one-year, $10 million deal.
Teddy Bridgewater’s deal with the NY Jets has a maximum value of $15 million, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018
Because of his injury, Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season. Last season, he appeared in only one game. After signing former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings moved on from the 25-year-old Bridgewater, who was once their franchise passer. Now, we’ll see whether Bridgewater can make it all the way back.
During practice on Aug. 30, 2016, Bridgewater’s left leg essentially snapped in two after he planted his foot awkwardly on a noncontact drill. He suffered a dislocated knee and torn ligaments, prompting fears he could lose his leg. As Bridgewater lay on the ground, many of his shaken teammates dropped to one knee and prayed. The harrowing scene was all the more painful for the Vikings and their fans because the personable young man embodied the organization’s hope for the future.
As a rookie in 2014, Bridgewater completed 64.4 percent of his passes – the third-highest total for a first-year passer. Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger tops the list at 66.4 percent.
Late in his rookie season, Bridgewater showed significant signs of progress: He completed 101 of 140 passes, a mark of 72.1 percent. In 13 games (12 starts), Bridgewater passed for 2,919 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. No quarterback in his draft class had higher quarterback or passer ratings.
In his second NFL season, the Vikings’ 2014 No. 1 draft pick (32nd overall) directed the team to an 11-5 record and the NFC North title. The Vikings believed they were set for a decade or so at football’s most important position before the injury. As soon as doctors cleared Bridgewater to begin rehab after major surgery, he began the long climb.
With the Jets, Bridgewater will work under Todd Bowles, who’s one of only eight head coaches of color in the NFL. Although the Jets went 5-11 and finished last in the AFC East last season, Bowles earned high marks from longtime league observers because the team was surprisingly competitive despite having one of the league’s weakest rosters. Late in the season, Bowles received a two-year extension, keeping him under contract through 2020. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to watch Bowles manage the team’s new quarterback dynamic.
What’s going on with all these rappers dying in their 40s?
We pay homage to seven who died way too soon
The condolences for Craig Mack lit up social media and had the old school and old school at heart offering tributes. But he's just the latest artist gone too soon. For some of our favorite MCs, the 40s have been the kiss of death.
Craig Mack
May 10, 1971-March 12, 2018
Age: 46
Cause of death: Heart failure
Prodigy of Mobb Deep
Nov. 2, 1974-June 20, 2017
Age: 42
Cause of death: Complications from sickle-cell anemia
Heavy D
May 24, 1967-Nov. 8, 2011
Age: 44
Cause of death: Pulmonary embolism caused by deep-vein thrombosis
Nate Dogg
Aug. 19, 1969-March 15, 2011
Age: 41
Cause of death: Multiple strokes
Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest
Nov. 20, 1970-March 22, 2016
Age: 45
Cause of death: Complications from diabetes
MCA of the Beastie Boys
Aug. 5, 1964-May 4, 2012
Age: 47
Cause of death: Cancer
Guru
July 17, 1961-April 19, 2010
Cause of death: multiple myeloma
Age: 48
Craig Mack, Bad Boy Records’ foundational artist, dies at 46
The ‘Flava In Ya Ear’ MC was in a long battle with heart disease
Hailing from Long Island, New York, Craig Mack was actually the first star of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy Records. The news was confirmed late Monday that Mack, 46, died after a long battle with heart failure. Lesser known to some, Mack, with his distinctive, gravelly voice, predated the label's grandest star, The Notorious B.I.G.
The creative and innovative “B.I.G. Mack” marketing campaign, fueled by Combs, gave the label undeniable steam in the early ’90s. And it was the remix of Mack’s 1994 “Flava In Ya Ear” and “Get Down (Remix)” that became his lasting calling card. The former features a classic opening 16 bars from The Notorious B.I.G. While The Notorious B.I.G. of course skyrocketed to crossover fame during his short life, Mack (who’d found some success with his debut Project: Funk da World) eventually left the public eye altogether. He dedicated his life to church, with rumors of him joining a religious cult surfacing online several years back.
You won’t be around next year / My rap’s too severe / Kicking mad flava in ya ear … The odyssey of Combs, Notorious B.I.G. and Bad Boy have become an undeniable hip-hop curriculum. Mack, though? “Nobody got to understand his story,” said close friend and producer Alvin Toney. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.” Mack’s death comes less than a week after the 21st anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 murder in Los Angeles.
Serena’s incredible runs show there’s no need to worry about her
Venus Williams wins in straight sets, but Serena and the sport are in a good place
Venus Williams beat Serena Williams in straight sets on Monday night, ending her sister's incredible run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
And women’s tennis should breathe a sigh of relief.
Let’s be clear: This is in no way throwing shade on the return of Serena Williams. What she’s been able to do this past week, with straight-sets wins over the Nos. 53 and 29 players in the world, is nothing short of incredible for a player in her first competitive tournament singles match in 14 months after enduring a difficult childbirth last September.
The straight-sets win by Venus Williams (6-3, 6-4) is good for the game, because what would it have said about the state of women’s tennis if a player had taken that long of a break and come back to reach the fourth round of a top tournament with three straight wins, including a victory over a top-10 player?
Venus, the No. 8 player in the world, won for just the second time in 10 meetings against her sister (Serena holds a 17-12 edge in head-to-head matches). The sisters played a solid match with some drama in the second set when Venus, seemingly on the way to an easy win, had to fight off a furious attempted comeback by her sister.
We don’t have to worry about Serena. She moved well in chasing down balls, showed a lot of heart and drove the ball with the same fire and fury that has led her to 23 career Grand Slam singles titles.
A month ago you would have thought Serena would be lucky if she could get back to Grand Slam form next year. Today, you can actually see her being ready to take on all comers and compete for a major by the time the US Open rolls around in August — or maybe even sooner.
Monday’s third-round match was the earliest between the Williams sisters since 1998, when they met in the second round of the Australian Open. Venus won in straight sets in what was the first meeting between the two in a professional match.
Venus won on Monday. Serena was competitive in defeat and has to feel she’s in a good place after playing three rounds in a tournament she entered with low expectations.
And women’s tennis? Women’s tennis is in a good place too.
The rumors are true … the Jay-Z and Beyoncé Tour is happening
And if there’s anything else you want to know, the Carters will tell you when you need to know
It's all about getting in front of the narrative. That's how you control it before it controls you. That's how the Carters do it. From addressing rumors of an impending divorce, to the release of two critically lauded albums in Lemonade and 4:44, to the birth of twins, the announcement of a Jay-Z and Beyoncé tour is the latest in a series of head-snapping breaking news for America's most famous couple not named Obama.
The international leg kicks off June 6 in the U.K. and will cover 15 cities before wrapping up on July 17. It goes stateside on July 25, starting in Cleveland for the first of 21 shows. Tickets go on sale for Citi, TIDAL and Beyhive loyalists on Wednesday. General admission sales will be available starting March 19 on LiveNation.com. View the official tour trailer below.
P.S. — With Beyoncé headlining Coachella next month and a joint tour right behind it, this all but confirms new music is on the horizon, right? Has to be, right? This announcement will only send the long-standing rumors of a joint project between husband and wife into overdrive. And given the operatic aspect of their lives over the past couple of years alone, it’s not like they’re hurting for subject matter.
From E:60: The improbable rise and uncertain future of Isaiah Thomas
The brand-new member of the Lakers talks about what comes next in his far-flung path through the NBA
Most people didn't start hearing about Isaiah Thomas, picked dead last in the 2011 NBA draft, until the 2015–16 season. Despite his lack of size, the 5-foot-9 guard earned a starting role with the Celtics and then a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. The next season he averaged 28.9 points a game, just shy of the single-season franchise record held by the legendary Larry Bird. Thomas stole the hearts of Boston sports fans and led the Celtics to the playoffs.
But just before the start of the first round, tragedy struck: Thomas was told by a teammate that his sister had been killed in a car accident. Thomas describes that day to E:60’s Ryan Smith and his decision to play Game 1 of the playoffs just hours later. Through the next two rounds, Thomas led the Celtics on a magical run until an injury sidelined him during the conference finals.
Thomas had become the face of the Celtics, and he considered Boston home. But with one year left on his contract, Thomas was unexpectedly dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving. Unable to jell on the court with LeBron James and his new teammates, Thomas was traded again — this time to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that sparked his hoop dreams as a kid and with whom he hopes to keep writing his NBA success story.
Thomas also opens up about his life’s journey, beginning with his childhood love of the Lakers and being shipped off to a prep school in the middle of nowhere to his time with the Celtics and the pain of losing his sister. Thomas also reveals his thoughts on his trade to Cleveland, his former teammate James, why he thinks the Cavaliers dealt him so quickly and what he hopes the future holds for him in L.A.