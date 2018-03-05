Oscars 2018: Jordan Peele nets history-making Academy Award for best original screenplay for ‘Get Out’
He’s the first black person to win the award
11:11 PMActor, writer and director Jordan Peele has a new title for himself: Academy Award-winning screenwriter.
Actually, it’s history-making, Academy Award-winning screenwriter. He’s the first black person to win the award for original screenplay.
“I stopped writing this film about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” Peele said during his acceptance speech, figuring that no one would let him make a film where the black hero violently kills a bunch of white people. (They totally had it coming, BTW.)
Peele dedicated his Oscar to his mother, “who taught me to love in the face of hate,” he said.
At publishing time, the Oscars for best picture, best director or best actor, the other categories for which Get Out netted nominations, had not been announced yet. Peele still has the opportunity to make history again. He’s only the fifth black man in the 90-year history of the Oscars to be nominated for best director. The other four are John Singleton, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen and Barry Jenkins.
‘Essence’ celebrates black women at annual pre-Oscar gala
Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira, Lena Waithe and Tessa Thompson all honored
Just about everyone in the space at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel was patting away tears.
The General — our general — was in the middle of delivering an impassioned speech about beauty and about how, despite having physical attributes that run contrary to traditional American beauty standards, as a child she was embraced by a majestic-looking woman 31 years ago with long flowing braids who cupped her face in her hands and told her she was beautiful.
And there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That woman, said actor Danai Gurira — whom the world now is coming to know as General Okoye from Marvel’s Black Panther — was Susan Taylor, the legendary editor who ran Essence magazine for many years.
It was appropriate that Gurira was honored by the magazine at its 11th annual event that always happens the week of the Academy Awards. The luncheon is preamble to the big event, and in many ways is as significant as the Academy Awards themselves. It was the place where Lupita Nyong’o delivered a powerful speech about being a dark-skinned little girl in 2014 — days before she would go on to win an Oscar for her portrayal of Patsy in 12 Years A Slave — a speech that had everyone in the room that year nodding their heads in understanding, regardless of the actual hue of their skin.
This event is a safe space. And it’s a place where black women are celebrated by the communities that cultivate them, inspire them and uplift them even when the rest of the industry doesn’t know to do any of those things. It’s a place where before Gurira even launched into her beautiful, tear-inspiring speech, she led everyone into the Stevie Wonder version of the “Happy Birthday” song for Nyong’o, who turned 35 this week.
This year, the event also honored Tessa Thompson — who talked about how awful she felt about the advantages lighter-skinned women in this industry have, and how she loved existing in a time where diverse representations of black womanliness was ever-present.
“She told me that my broad features and my brown skin looked beautiful when classmates did their best to convince me otherwise. She went to a beauty supply store with me, where she bought an eco relaxer, which we were prepared to apply together,” Thompson said of her mother, who is of Mexican descent, while the crowd laughed. “But she was proud and patient when I decided I wanted to keep my then-crusty, crunchy, over-gelled curls because she realized that being the fullest expression of yourself is an act of bravery. She wanted me to be brave and because of her, I aim to be.”
Tiffany Haddish brought laughter and levity despite talking about having been a foster child and a homeless adult. Lena Waithe talked about being a gay black woman from the South Side of Chicago who grew up loving the Wizard of Oz because of a scene where the Good Witch tells the munchkins to “come out,” a refrain Waithe repeated while asking others in the room — in the industry — to embrace who they are regardless of fear. “They were forced to hide in hopes that one day we wouldn’t have to and now look at us, still hiding. Being a gay black female is not a revolutionary act,” Waithe said, talking about the black LGBT community that came before her. “Being proud to be a gay black female is.” And, of course, Gurira also talked about the power that Black Panther is having on young kids.
“Sometimes I forget what it was like to be that young, to struggle in your own skin that much,” she said. “To grapple with a world system that was clearly not made with us in mind. To be unsure of your place in this realm, of how you will ever find it or how you will ever like yourself, let alone love yourself.”
Each of the afternoon’s honorees were presented by someone remarkable: Gurira was honored by Nyong’o, Thompson was honored by Janelle Monae, Waithe was honored by Justin Simien and Angela Bassett and Haddish was honored by Lil Rel Howery. The event was hosted by Yvonne Orji and will air on OWN on Saturday at 10 p.m.
‘The Plug’ podcast: ‘Run Me My Money feat. Jalen Rose’ (Episode 12)
The ‘Fab Five’ legend sheds light on exactly how it feels to be young, dumb, talented and broke
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | Embed
With the NCAA news exploding over the weekend, The Plug crew brought in an expert to discuss the state of collegiate athletics. Fab Five phenom, now NBA analyst, Jalen Rose sheds light on exactly how it feels to be young, dumb, talented and broke. Rose also talks about how he thinks the NBA can stand in solidarity with its collegiate counterparts, as well as how he became the first “Jalen” and what that means to him. Plus, we gear up for the Academy Awards and discuss the upcoming clash of two of the most powerful black women to hit the small screen. And, of course — the hot takes are plentiful. As always, please make sure you subscribe to The Plug using the ESPN app!
Previously: ‘The Plug’ podcast: NBA All-Star recap + Chris Tucker on ‘Rush Hour 4’ (Episode 11)
Emlen Tunnell: the first black player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Defensive standout played 14 seasons in the NFL
11:00 AMEmlen Tunnell was the first black player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Born: March 29, 1925
Died: July 23, 1975
His story: Tunnell, born in Philadelphia, played football at the University of Toledo in 1942. He suffered a broken neck, which cut short his season, but he recovered in time to lead Toledo’s men’s basketball team to the National Invitation Tournament finals in 1943. He attempted to enlist in the U.S. Army and Navy during World War II but was denied because of his neck injury. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served from 1943-46. He finished his college career at the University of Iowa from 1946-47. He signed with the New York Giants in 1948, becoming the first black player to do so. He played defensive halfback and safety with the Giants until 1958 and spent his final three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, retiring in 1962. He played in nine Pro Bowls over his 14-year career and was part of two NFL championship teams in 1956 and ’61. His 79 career interceptions were an NFL record when he retired. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967, the first black player and first pure defensive player to be enshrined. He remained with the Giants from 1963-74 as a special assistant coach and defensive backs coach. (1965–1974).
Fast fact: His nickname was Emlen the Gremlin.
Quotable: Tunnell’s Packers teammates often came to him for guidance. “I’m old enough to preside over them, but still young enough to be part of them,” he said.
The Undefeated will profile an athlete each day during Black History Month.
Bobby Grier: broke the color barrier in the Sugar Bowl
Georgia’s governor wanted to block Georgia Tech from playing against Pittsburgh in 1956
2:55 PMBobby Grier was the first black football player to play in a bowl game in the South.
Born: 1933
His story: Grier grew up in Massillon, Ohio, and played fullback and linebacker at the University of Pittsburgh during the 1952-55 seasons. When the Panthers made it to the 1956 Sugar Bowl against Georgia Tech, there was controversy about Grier, Pittsburgh’s lone black player, being allowed to play in the game in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia’s governor, Marvin Griffin, wanted Georgia Tech to boycott the game because of Grier’s participation. Georgia Tech students protested, and the Georgia Board of Regents voted to allow Georgia Tech to play but barred Georgia teams from playing future games against integrated teams (a rule that was never enforced). Many people in New Orleans also wanted to block Grier playing in the bowl game in the racially segregated South. But the game went on and Grier became the first black player in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia Tech won, 7-0, after a pass interference penalty on Grier set up the game’s only touchdown. Referee Rusty Coles, who was from the Pittsburgh area, later admitted it was a bad call.
Fast fact: Grier received strong support from his teammates and the university. They would not play in the Sugar Bowl without him: “No Grier, no game.”
Quotable: “I didn’t push that man,” said Grier, who was in tears after the Sugar Bowl. “I was in front of him, how could I have pushed him?”
The Undefeated will profile an athlete each day during Black History Month.
My Brother’s Keeper creates grant competition focused on youth violence and mentoring programs
Up to $500,000 in grants available for organizations working with Obama Foundation initiative
11:25 AMMy Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative of the Obama Foundation, announced Monday that it is launching the MBK Community Challenge Competition for $500,000 in grants to help uplift boys and young men of color and other underserved youth.
The program is aimed at finding solutions to youth violence and increasing the number of mentors for boys. In addition to the planning grants, it will provide winners with a team of experts and practitioners and access to more funds to hire full-time local project leads.
“Four years ago, President Obama launched the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and since then hundreds of communities have stepped up and shown up for their boys and young men of color in extraordinary ways. We are excited to let these communities know the Obama Foundation remains committed to their success, and provide some tools and resources to help them accelerate the pace of impact and inspire action nationwide,” said Michael D. Smith, director of MBK Alliance and Youth Opportunity Programs at the Obama Foundation.
MBK Alliance is especially dedicated to improving the lives of children in the city of Chicago, where Obama began his political career. A Chicago nonprofit will be selected in the inaugural competition, and other Chicago nonprofits will have the chance to compete for mini-grants of up to $50,000.
The organization will release eligibility requirements and a technical assistance schedule in the coming weeks and will begin accepting applications in March. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to sign up to receive updates.