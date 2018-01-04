Shani Davis competes in the Men’s 1000 meter event during the U.S. Speed Skating Long Track Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 3, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Speed skater Shani Davis, the first African-American to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics, qualified for Team USA on Wednesday, marking his fifth straight appearance at the Winter Games.

Davis finished second (1:09.23) in the 1,000-meter race at the Olympic trials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, solidifying his spot on the team ahead of February’s games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Joey Mantia, a 2014 Olympian, came in first (1:09.15) while two-time Olympian Mitch Whitmore rounded out the top three (1:09.31).

A Chicago native, Davis began roller skating at 2 years old, eventually leading to his making the U.S. junior national team in 1999 at age 16. In 2002, he made his first Olympics as an alternate for the short track team. Four years later, he placed first in the men’s 1,000 meters, becoming the first black athlete from any country to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics, and second in the men’s 1,500 meters. In 2010, he won another gold (1,000-meter) and silver (1,500-meter) medal, and Davis is a seven-time world champion in both events.

Davis is one of the most known black Winter Olympians, joined by bobsledder Vonetta Flowers, the first black Olympian to win a gold medal (in a team event), and figure skater Debi Thomas, the first African-American to medal at the Winter Olympics.

Other black athletes joining Davis in PyeongChang will be hockey player Jordan Greenway, the first African-American to play for Team USA; the Nigerian women’s bobsled team, the first team from an African nation to qualify in the event; and fellow American speedskater Maame Biney, 17, who in December became the first black woman in history to qualify for a U.S. speed skating team.

Davis, who turned 35 in August, recently told the Team USA website that he plans to continue racing until he can no longer skate.

“I just don’t recover the same,” he said. “But I still love the sport of speedskating and I always find a challenge in competing and trying to be the best I can be. So as long as I have that in me, age doesn’t mean a thing.”