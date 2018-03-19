Mar 16, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; UMBC Retrievers guard Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates beating the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

10:03 AMWhere were you the night No. 16 University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) took down No. 1 Virginia, the overall top seed?

At almost exactly the stroke of midnight, the Retrievers’ Cinderella story was in full swing as they blew out the Cavaliers, 74-54. UMBC came into the game with a 1.5 percent chance to upset the top team in the nation and dropped 53 points (which was the average points per game UVA allowed its opponents to score) in the second half to advance to the round of 32 against Kansas State.

It took 136 attempts, but a 16th seed finally prevailed, and here’s exactly what should you know about UMBC and its leading scorer, Jairus Lyles, after the team’s remarkable display Friday night.

Also, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called game.

They say a 16 will never upset a 1, but we've been known to beat the odds around here from time to time. #MarchMadness #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/t4nu4quUlv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2018

This 16 seed was a remarkable kind of bad over the years

In the previous seven seasons, UMBC won a GRAND TOTAL of 41 games. In fact, just last year, the Retrievers finished 7-25 and dead last in the America East Conference. UMBC lost by 44 points to Albany this season.

In November, Arizona beat UMBC, 103-78. Maryland beat UMBC by 21 in December. Vermont beat UMBC by 28 points in February. And that team that lost so many lopsided games this season just broke the No. 1 overall seed and made history. And that's why I love sports. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 17, 2018

16 seeds were 0-135 all-time against 1 seeds…until tonight! UMBC becomes the first 16 seed to ever beat a 1 seed. It's the Retrievers' first-ever NCAA Tournament win. pic.twitter.com/3af1eyCqTc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2018

20 years later the men caught up to the women

Let’s be very clear: UMBC is the first 16 seed to drop a No. 1 in the men’s tournament, but not overall. The first happened 20 years ago when the Harvard women’s team defeated Stanford, 71-67. Stanford sent its condolences to UVA, while UMBC was clear to make sure everyone writing about its amazing achievement put it in proper perspective and paid respect to what Harvard’s team did.

We feel your pain Virginia. — Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) March 17, 2018

.@HarvardWBB was the first, seriously. Don’t ever forget that. They laid the groundwork, it just took us 20 years to catch up https://t.co/UPmd8yLzs9 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Congrats to the @UMBCAthletics team joining the Harvard women’s team as the only two 16 seeds to ever to beat a 1 seed! Don’t come at us with that “first team ever stuff people!!!!” First team on the MENS side. NOT IN THE GAME OF BASKETBALL! — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) March 17, 2018

The only 16-seeds to ever upset a 1-seed in Division I history. pic.twitter.com/FfVz0bN50a — espnW (@espnW) March 17, 2018

My annual PSA that the only time a 16-seed beat a 1-seed was in 1998, when the Harvard women took down Stanford. And of course we @espnW have a nifty oral history to commemorate it, which I shall continue to share every.single.year. #GoCrimson https://t.co/BRyUyhOznc — Alison Overholt (@alisonoverholt) March 16, 2018

Lyles played with some ballers in high school

Not to brag, but as someone from Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland, we produce the best basketball players in the country. One of the top programs in the country is DeMatha Catholic, where Lyles played his high school hoops.

How was he able to step up and drop 28 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists on the Cavaliers? He wasn’t new to this. As a freshman he was going against the likes of Quinn Cook, Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant, Mikael Hopkins and Victor Oladipo. So at 14, Lyles had to practice against juggernauts in a program that demands you step up no matter who your opponent is. It’s no wonder that he would lead UMBC to this upset.

UMBC star Jairus Lyles's DeMatha teammates his freshman year? Let's see….Quinn Cook, Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant, and a kid named Victor Oladipo. Decent pic.twitter.com/lIA2RfX6hl — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 17, 2018

Lyles just upset his PARENTS’ alma mater

Jairus’ father, Lester, was so good at football that The Washington Post‘s Michael Wilbon penned a few words about his decision to spurn his home state (Maryland) and commit to a struggling Virginia football program. Lyles had his pick of football programs — the Terps, North Carolina, Wisconsin, etc. — but the strong safety opted for UVA.

Lyles spent his first two years on the bench watching the team win three of 22 games before UVA surprised the ACC and football world in 1984 with its 7-1-2 record. Lyles was given credit for the school’s turnaround. Thirty-four years later, his son did the same thing, picking a program not known for success and leading it to the biggest upset in men’s tournament history.

Jairus’ mother, Carol Motley, also attended UVA, where she met Lester.

Jairus Lyles's dad, an all-Met at St Albans, had no interest in Maryland. So instead he went… to Virginia. And peep the byline pic.twitter.com/hUthKaJ1MV — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 17, 2018

Shoutout to the chess team, though

After the game, UMBC’s basketball team was asked where it got its drive to win, and the team shouted out the school’s most prestigious competitive unit, the chess team. How good is the chess team, you ask? It went to 16 consecutive Final Fours. And if anyone was really paying attention to the game, UVA was playing checkers while UMBC was out there playing chess.

If UMBC wins the NCAA basketball tournament, they will be the first school with championships in both men's basketball and chess — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 17, 2018